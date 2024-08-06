Leeds United are interested in young Freiburg defender Bruno Ogbus, but the German side are firmly opposed to selling him.

The Whites failed to secure promotion back to the Premier League last season and have lost key men Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville this summer, while there has been a raft of other departures.

Daniel Farke’s side have been active in the transfer market and they are expected to do further business before the window slams shut.

Freiburg’s 18-year-old defender Ogbus has emerged as a potential option for Leeds and it has been suggested that they are keeping a close eye on the player.

However, according to Sky Deutschland, Ogbus ‘is not for sale’ and Freiburg do not want to lose him.

They have already rejected a bid from Serie A giants AC Milan for Ogbus this summer and refused to hold any negotiations.

Nottingham Forest also hold an interest in Ogbus.

Where Leeds take their interest in Ogbus given that Freiburg do not want to sell remains to be seen.

What Ogbus’ view is on the interest is unclear.