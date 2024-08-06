Chelsea forward David Datro Fofana has given the green light to making a move to Leicester City this summer, according to London World.

The London club signed the 21-year-old forward from Molde in last year’s winter transfer window and he has been sent out on loan spells away from Stamford Bridge.

Fofana played the first half of last season in the Bundesliga with Union Berlin and for the rest of the season, he was on loan at Burnley.

This summer he has attracted multiple clubs in Europe and the Blues are also open to letting him go.

The Foxes are back in the Premier League and boss Steve Cooper wants to add Fofana to strengthen his forward line.

It was suggested that Leicester City are leading the race to sign him and now it has been claimed that Fofana has agreed to join the Foxes.

Leicester City are currently smoothing the final details of the deal as they are looking to take him on a loan deal initially with an option to purchase at the end of the loan spell.

Now it remains to be seen if Leicester City will be able to secure Fofana’s services before they face Tottenham Hotspur on 19th August.