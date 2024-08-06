Lyon were offered the chance to make a move for Watford winger Yaser Asprilla, but are focused on offloading players at present.

Asprilla is expected to move on from Watford in the coming days and a number of sides have been fighting for his signature, including Leicester City, Rennes and FC Porto.

There was also the possibility that French giants Lyon could make an offer to Watford.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lyon are unlikely to do so as they are focused on selling players.

Asprilla was offered to Lyon as an option, but the club want to bring in money.

Leicester and Rennes are suggested to be the strongest players in the transfer mix for Asprilla now.

He is expected to move on from Watford for a fee of between €28m and €30m.

Asprilla, 20, made 44 appearances in the Championship for Watford last season and scored six goals, while providing seven assists.

The Colombian did enough to catch attention and is likely to move soon.