Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof’s wages are a major obstacle for his suitors this summer, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Premier League giants are open to selling the centre-back who has entered the final year of his contract.

Manchester United are yet to receive any offers for the defender this summer despite their willingness to move him on.

There has been tentative interest from clubs in Italy and Turkey for the Sweden defender’s services in the ongoing transfer window.

However, it has been claimed that his wages are turning out to be a major obstacle for his suitors this summer.

For the moment, his suitors are not willing to match the wages he is earning at Old Trafford on his current contract.

Lindelof also has the temptation for waiting another year and leaving on a free transfer next summer when he could command lucrative wages and a signing-on fee.