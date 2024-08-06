Manchester United have had initial talks with Monaco over a potential deal for West Ham United target Youssouf Fofana, according to Sky Sports News.

Paris Saint-Germain’s insistence on getting €60m for Manuel Ugarte has pushed Manchester United to consider other midfield options.

The Premier League giants have been in contact with Sander Berge and have reportedly opened talks with Burnley as well.

Richard Rios and Martin Zubimendi are some of the options the Red Devils are considering at this stage of the window.

Fofana has also been on their radar and it has been claimed that initial talks have taken place between Manchester United and Monaco.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract and has been a top target for Serie A giants AC Milan.

West Ham recently went in with an attempt to sign Fofana, but were told he prefers AC Milan; the Hammers remain keen but a deal looks unlikely.

Manchester United are trying to understand the terms and structure of a deal that could see them land Fofana this summer.

Monaco are prepared to sell him but have put up their asking price to €35m due to the number of clubs chasing the midfielder in the ongoing window.