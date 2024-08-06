League One new boys Mansfield Town are set to sign forward Will Evans from Newport County, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Nigel Clough is preparing his Stags side for a campaign in the third tier which kicks off on Friday night at Barnsley.

Clough wants to continue to do business while the transfer window is open and is an admirer of Newport attacker Evans.

The 27-year-old is into the final year of his Newport contract and Mansfield have agreed a deal for him.

Mansfield are now closing in on getting the capture of Evans over the line and it remains to be seen if they can do it in time for him to be available for Friday’s game.

Evans was in fine form in League Two for Newport last season.

He found the back of the net 21 times in 46 League Two outings, but Mansfield managed to keep him out in both meetings.

Evans has never played above League Two level and will be relishing the chance to test himself.