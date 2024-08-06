Atletico Madrid have agreed a massive fee with Manchester City for the signature of Julian Alvarez this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Alvarez has been making noises about wanting to leave Manchester City in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester City have been open to moving him on and Atletico Madrid have been in talks with the Premier League champions for the Argentinian.

The negotiations have been progressing well for the striker to move to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

It has been claimed that a deal is now in place between the two clubs for Alvarez to move to the Spanish capital.

An agreement worth €95m has been agreed between the two clubs as Atletico Madrid edge closer to signing the attacker.

The Spanish giants have agreed to pay an initial fee of €75m to Manchester City for the transfer of Alvarez.

Manchester City will be due another €20m based on his performances at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Premier League champions are set to turn a massive profit from the sale of a player they signed for €16m in 2022.