Newcastle United have not tabled an improved offer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi yet, according to Sky Sports News.

Guehi has emerged as the top defensive target for Newcastle as they push to take him to St. James’ Park this summer.

There was talk of Newcastle getting a deal done to sign him before the weekend but those suggestions were rapidly quelled.

Palace rejected Newcastle’s initial bid and are holding out for a fee in the region of £65m before sanctioning his sale.

There has been talk that Newcastle have gone in with a fresh bid for the defender but that is not the case at the moment.

Crystal Palace have not received any new and improved offer from Newcastle since rejecting the first bid.

Newcastle are expected to table a fresh bid in the coming days but so far that has not happened yet.

The Magpies are not anticipating any issues on personal terms if they can agree on a deal with Crystal Palace for Guehi.