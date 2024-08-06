Newcastle United are set to announce the capture of William Osula from Sheffield United in the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies are keen to boost their striking options and saw enough in Denmark Under-21 international Osula last season to want to add him to the ranks.

A deal has already been put in place with Sheffield United and he started to undergo his medical checks with Newcastle on Monday.

The deal is now close to being finalised and an announcement is expected to be made within the next 24 hours.

Eddie Howe’s side are set to pay Sheffield United an initial £10m upfront with another £5m to be paid as add-ons.

Osula is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Premier League giants.

Newcastle have beaten off competition from several other clubs for the attacker and will be looking to see him quickly settle.

Osula will arrive with international experience having represented Denmark at Under-19 and Under-21 levels, as well as now knowing English football through his time at Sheffield United.