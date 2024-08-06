Newcastle United target Nicolas Gonzalez will hold talks with Fiorentina today over his future at the club amidst rumours of him leaving this summer.

The Argentinian winger is set to return to pre-season training following an extended break after the Copa America.

His future has been up for speculation due to interest from clubs within Italy and the Premier League as well.

Gonzalez is one of the wingers Newcastle are considering signing and he is also a big target for Atalanta and Juventus within Serie A.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, a meeting has been scheduled between the Fiorentina hierarchy and Gonzalez today.

The two sides will hold talks to take stock of the situation and potentially discuss a transfer away from the club this summer.

Gonzalez signed a new five-year deal with Fiorentina last summer and the club are not under pressure to sell him.

Fiorentina would only consider letting the winger go if a club decide to match their €35m asking price.