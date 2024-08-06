Paris Saint-Germain have held initial talks with Manchester United to explore a deal for the signature of Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Sancho has been a target for PSG this summer but the club have been looking at other priorities so far.

However, the Englishman has been emerging as a key target within PSG as they seek to bring in a winger for their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been claimed that initial talks have now taken place between Manchester United and PSG for Sancho’s potential move to the French capital.

Erik ten Hag has reintegrated the winger into his squad during pre-season but the club are still open to moving him on.

The two clubs have discussed the conditions and the potential structure of a deal that would see him move to PSG.

The Parisians are not anticipating any problems in agreeing personal terms with Sancho if they can agree on a deal with Manchester United.

The winger would be open to the move and the dialogue between the two clubs is now open for a potential deal.