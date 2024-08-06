Rangers have not asked Alex Lowry to look for a new club, but have indicated it would be better for him to go, according to Football Scotland.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder made just 16 appearances across all competitions last season and has started the ongoing campaign in the Rangers B side.

Philippe Clement is not counting on him and the club have made it clear to Lowry that game time in the senior team will be limited next season.

Lowry is unlikely to play a big role in the first team going forward and could leave the club this summer.

Rangers have not outright told the player to find a new club for himself this summer.

However, the club have fielded calls for him in the ongoing window and indicated that it would be good for his career if he left.

A product of the Rangers academy, Lowry even had a loan spell at Hearts last season but returned to the club in January.

Lowry could decide to stay put and fight for his place under Clement, but doing so would run the risk of a season with only limited football.