Fixture: Dynamo Kyiv vs Rangers

Competition: Champions League Third Qualifying Round

Kick-off: 19:00 UK time

Philippe Clement has selected his starting eleven for this evening’s Champions League qualifier first leg against Dynamo Kyiv.

The first leg is taking place in Lublin, Poland, and Clement will be keen for his side to get a good result to take into the second leg at Ibrox next week.

With cash tight at Rangers, reaching the Champions League proper would hand Clement a significant boost to his transfer kitty.

Dynamo Kyiv have already come through one qualifying round and beat Partizan Belgrade 9-2 on aggregate in a warning of how dangerous they can be.

Rangers have Jack Butland between the sticks tonight, while James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz form the back four.

Midfield sees Rangers deploy Connor Barron and Mohammed Diomande, while Tom Lawrence, Scott Wright and Ross McCausland support Cyriel Dessers.

If Clement needs to try to influence the game from the bench then he can turn to his substitutes and his options include Danilo and Jefte.

Rangers Team vs Dynamo Kyiv

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Yilmaz, Barron, Diomande, Lawrence, Wright, McCausland, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Propper, Matondo, Cerny, Dowell, Sterling, Jefte, Davies, King, Fraser, McKinnon, Danilo