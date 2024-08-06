Serie A giants Lazio are interested in signing Southampton target Armand Lauriente from Sassuolo in the ongoing summer transfer window.

With Sassuolo relegated to Serie B, the French winger has been expected to move on before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and Southampton are believed to be considering signing him in the ongoing transfer window.

Saints have been keeping tabs on the winger but are likely to face Italian competition for his signature.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Lazio have set their sights on Lauriente as a potential target this summer.

The Serie A giants want to add to their attack and Sassuolo winger has emerged as a viable option.

Sassuolo are prepared to cash in on the Frenchman if a club are ready to match their asking price, which is anywhere between €15m to €20m.

Lauriente had eleven goal contributions in the league for Sassuolo despite their relegation from Serie A.