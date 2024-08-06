Southampton are engaged in positive discussions with Tottenham Hotspur to take their forward Alejo Veliz on loan for the season and have also been in direct contact with the player.

Tottenham rate the young Argentine highly but he is yet to get into manager Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

The London-based club sent Veliz out on loan to Sevilla for the second half of last season but he could only manage 31 minutes of Spanish football there.

Back in London, he is attracting interest from fellow Premier League side Southampton.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the newly-promoted side are negotiating a loan deal for the young striker.

Positive discussions are being held between the two involved clubs to sign Veliz on loan for the season with no option to make the move permanent.

Southampton have also established direct contact with the player to propose the move to him.

It now remains to be seen how quickly the newly-promoted Premier League side manage to wrap up a deal for Veliz.