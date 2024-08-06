Tottenham Hotspur striker Alejo Veliz is not set to make a loan move to Southampton this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Veliz spent the latter half of last season on loan at Sevilla in La Liga and made just six appearances from the bench for the Spanish club.

With Spurs in the market for a striker, there are suggestions that the north London side are looking to find a suitable club to loan him out again this summer.

There have been suggestions that Southampton are in talks to sign the 20-year-old striker on loan this month.

It was claimed the loan would not contain an option to buy.

That talk though is wide of the mark and Veliz is not the subject of talks between Tottenham and Southampton.

It is unclear whether Saints are interested in him but for the moment there are no indications that he will be moving to the south coast.

Tottenham are still likely to loan him out before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

However, it seems unlikely that Southampton are going to be the club to sign the striker in the coming weeks.