Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City have ‘made contact’ with free agent winger Jeremy Livolant over a possible move, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Both the Owls and the Potters want to do further business to strengthen their squads before the end of the transfer window this month.

French wide-man Livolant is available following the decision of Bordeaux to give up their professional status.

Livolant, 26, made 38 appearances in Ligue 2 for Bordeaux over the course of last season, scoring five times and providing five assists.

Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke are amongst a number of Championship sides looking at potentially signing him.

The pair have ‘made contact’ with Livolant over a possible move.

Bordeaux only signed the winger last summer, forking out over €1m to bring him in from Guingamp.

Livolant has time to make a decision on his next club as, with his free agent status, he is still able to move after the transfer window has closed.