Stoke City’s swoop to land Sheffield Wednesday linked Jeremy Livolant ‘is off’, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Winger Livolant is a free agent after French giants Bordeaux decided to give up their professional status and his contract was null and void.

The Frenchman has been linked with a switch to the English Championship this summer.

Both Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday have been keen on landing Livolant on a free transfer, with other sides also keen, but it was the Potters who were in pole position.

The deal though ‘is off’ due to Livolant having an injury and Stoke not being willing to wait for it to clear up.

Whether Sheffield Wednesday will now move for the Frenchman is unclear.

Clubs may want Livolant to overcome his injury before they are willing to commit to signing him on a contract.

However, as a free agent, Livolant will still be able to join another club when the transfer window has closed.