Strasbourg are set to sign Rangers linked forward Goncalo Borges from FC Porto, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gers have been active in this summer transfer window and they are still looking to bring more players in.

Philippe Clement’s side have been linked with Borges recently and they could have more cash to play with if they can navigate the Champions League qualifiers.

Porto however rejected a bid from the Glasgow outfit and Ligue 1 side Strasbourg were reportedly leading the race.

Now it has been suggested that Porto and Strasbourg have verbally agreed on a deal over the Portuguese forward.

It has been suggested that the Ligue 1 club will pay a package of around €9m for the Rangers-linked winger and now get him booked in for his medical.

Rangers have made efforts to sign the Porto man but he is now set to sign for Strasbourg in the upcoming days.

Now it remains to be seen where the Gers will set their sights next after missing out on Borges.