Sunderland are set to lose out on striker Ike Ugbo to Sheffield Wednesday, according to the Star.

Ugbo spent the second half of last season on loan at Hillsborough and played an important role in helping the Owls to pull off mission impossible by surviving in the Championship.

Bringing him back from French side Troyes has been a key goal for Sheffield Wednesday this summer, but it has been far from smooth sailing.

Of late Sunderland have been putting in a big push to sign Ugbo and the jury was out on where the striker would end up.

Now though it is suggested that Sheffield Wednesday have come up trumps in the transfer tussle.

The Owls are now closing in on Ugbo and the move could even be completed within the next 48 hours.

Landing Ugbo would be a big boost to Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl.

It would also be a blow for Sunderland though as they continue their efforts to strengthen Regis Le Bris’ attacking options this summer.

Ugbo scored seven goals in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday last season.