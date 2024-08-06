Manchester United are now poised to give a medical to Arsenal departee Chido Obi-Martin after he arrived in Manchester, according to Sky Sports News.

Obi-Martin was on the books at Arsenal until earlier this summer but decided to leave the Gunners in search of a better first team pathway.

A host of clubs have been desperate to land the teenage striker, who has been tipped for big things, but it is Manchester United who have made the most compelling case.

He is happy to head to Old Trafford and is now in Manchester to undergo his medical ahead of signing for Manchester United.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils will see Obi-Martin as a first team option in the coming season despite him being just 16.

The striker scored an astonishing 32 goals in just 18 outings in the Under-18s Premier League last season for Arsenal.

He was also wanted by clubs in Germany.

The offers on the table from German sides are claimed to be financially superior to the proposal that Manchester United put to Obi-Martin.