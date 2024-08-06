West Brom are holding talks with one of Aston Villa’s stars about a season-long loan move to the Hawthorns, according to the Daily Mail.

Carlos Corberan is facing a challenging transfer window as West Brom boss and has already lost Conor Townsend, Okay Yokuslu and Brandon Thomas-Asante.

There are now suggestions that West Brom have to clear deals with the EFL due to the risk of breaching financial rules.

Corberan still wants to make signings though and West Brom are in talks with winger Lewis Dobbin.

The attacker only made the move to Aston Villa from Everton earlier this summer.

Villa boss Unai Emery has quickly decided that Dobbin could benefit from a spell out on loan and talks are taking place.

Dobbin, 21, made 12 Premier League appearances for Everton over the course of last term and scored once.

He has had a loan spell once before, spending time on loan at Derby County when the Rams were in League One.