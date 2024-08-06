Queens Park Rangers are set to lose out on the signing of Juventus defender Gianluca Frabotta to Championship rivals West Brom, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Frabotta was identified as the top target by QPR as Marti Cifuentes pushed to bring in a new full-back this summer.

QPR reportedly had a verbal agreement with Juventus to sign Frabotta during the ongoing transfer window.

They also worked out personal terms on a contract with the player but Frabotta is set to snub a move to QPR.

It has been claimed that West Brom are on the cusp of signing the Italian full-back in the ongoing transfer window.

Despite the legwork the London club put in, West Brom are set to pip them to the signature of the defender.

With Kenneth Paal yet to leave QPR, it seems that the London club had been forced to wait to sign Frabotta.

West Brom have taken advantage of the situation and are set to snap up the Italian this summer.