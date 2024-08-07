Dutch giants Ajax are holding out for more money than Leicester City are willing to offer for Steven Bergwijn at the moment.

The winger is the club captain at Ajax but the Dutch giants are open to offers for him as he is one of the highest earners in the squad.

He is also one of the players who have retained some of his value despite Ajax’s disastrous last season and they have suitors in Leicester.

The newly promoted Premier League side are in talks with Ajax for the former Tottenham star but the two clubs are far away from agreeing on a deal.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Leicester are ready to offer a deal worth €20m to Ajax for Bergwijn this summer.

He is one of their top targets and the club are pushing hard to take him to the King Power Stadium this summer.

However, Ajax are holding out for more money and have already rejected a €15m offer from Atlanta United in the MLS.

Leicester are prepared to table an official bid for him but are ready to back away from the talks if Ajax continue to shoot high in the negotiations.