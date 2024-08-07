Arsenal are prepared to be reasonable as they look to reopen talks with Marseille for the sale of Eddie Nketiah this summer.

Nketiah has been on Marseille’s radar this summer and the forward has been open to a move to the French giants.

However, negotiations between Arsenal and Marseille have been difficult with the Gunners said to be demanding a fee of €35m.

Marseille have not gone anywhere close to that asking price and are now pushing to sign Lens striker Elye Wahi.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Arsenal are now open to compromising on the fee for Nketiah.

Arsenal are claimed to have sensed that Marseille are looking to move on to other targets and are now open to reopening talks.

The Gunners are ready to be more reasonable with their demands in order to welcome Marseille back to the negotiating table.

It remains to be seen whether the French giants are prepared to get back into the talks for Nketiah or push to sign Wahi from Lens.