Blackburn Rovers want to know how much PSV Eindhoven want for Joel Drommel as they seek to get over missing out on Jeffrey de Lange.

The Championship club have been working on a deal to sign De Lange from Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles.

It seemed they were close to getting their man, but De Lange has made the move to French giants Marseille instead.

Blackburn are now looking at alternatives and PSV shot-stopper Drommel is a player they like.

The Ewood outfit are waiting to see how much PSV want to let Drommel go, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.

It is far from guaranteed that Blackburn will make a bid for Drommel, who could still stay on at PSV this summer.

Drommel, 27, is currently the second choice goalkeeper at PSV and the chance to play regularly at Blackburn would likely tempt him.

It would also potentially hand PSV a headache though as they would have to replace the experienced shot-stopper, who has made 121 appearances in the Eredivisie during his career.