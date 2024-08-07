Brighton & Hove Albion have, ‘in the last few hours’, presented a fresh bid to Celtic for Southampton target Matt O’Riley, which is ‘really close’ to the asking price.

The Danish midfielder is hot property in the transfer window this summer and a host of sides are keen on him.

Italian side Atalanta have had multiple bids rejected, but remain keen, while Southampton would like to take him to the south coast.

Brighton however are putting in a big push to land O’Riley and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, ‘in the last few hours’ they have offered €25m plus €4m in add-ons to Celtic.

It is suggested the Seagulls’ offer is ‘really close’ to Celtic’s asking price for O’Riley.

The news will not be greeted warmly by Atalanta, who have been desperate to take O’Riley to Serie A.

How Southampton might respond is unclear, with Russell Martin wanting the Celtic midfielder on the south coast.

Atalanta have, in recent days, been focused in other areas due to the serious injury picked up by striker Gianluca Scamacca.