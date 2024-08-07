Manchester City man Alex Robertson’s move to Cardiff City is ‘really close’ now and he is waiting for the green signal, according to Wales Online.

The Australian midfielder came through the youth ranks at Manchester City and they have sent him out on loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium.

Robertson spent the previous season with Portsmouth and played a part in Pompey’s promotion back to the Championship.

John Mousinho’s side were interested in bringing him back this summer but he is on the verge of joining Welsh outfit Cardiff City.

Manchester City are reportedly pocketing just £1m for the Scotland-born midfielder with a significant sell-on clause.

Erol Bulut’s side have done all formalities from their end and now Robertson and Cardiff City are waiting for the Cityzens to complete their paperwork.

The deal is currently ‘really close’ to being done and the player is waiting for Manchester City’s green light.

Robertson is currently in Cardiff and he will be looking to join his new team-mates as soon as the formalities are done between the clubs.