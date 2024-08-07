Galatasaray have agreed personal terms with Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne and put in an official offer to Unai Emery’s side.

The Birmingham outfit have been looking to listen to offers for Digne since signing Ian Maatsen from Chelsea, with Alex Moreno already at the club.

Former Barcelona and Everton full-back Digne made eight-goal contributions in 46 all-competition matches after Moreno had an injury-riddled last campaign.

Earlier today it was suggested that Turkish giants Galatasaray are looking to loan in the French full-back.

And now according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Digne has agreed on personal terms to join Galatasaray.

An offer has been made to Aston Villa and it is a one-year loan, with no loan fee.

Galatasaray have offered to pay Digne’s full salary for the period of the loan in Istanbul.

Digne is happy to make the move to Turkey, but it is unclear if the Villa Park outfit will accept Galatasaray’s opening bid for the 31-year-old Frenchman.