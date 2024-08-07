Hoffenheim have made an official offer for Southampton defender Armel Bella-Kotchap and are suggested to have ‘very good chances’ of landing him.

The defender has become a target for German sides in the final month of the transfer window and he is ready to move on.

Stuttgart are keen on signing Bella-Kotchap, but their offer of under €10m was met with short shrift by Saints.

Now Hoffenheim are pushing, according to Sky Deutschland, and they have sent an official offer to Southampton in the last few hours.

It is suggested that Hoffenheim have ‘very good chances’ of doing a deal with Southampton.

They are boosted by the fact that Bella-Kotchap would be happy to join them quickly.

Stuttgart could still come back in with a fresh offer, but it is Hoffenheim who are in the driving seat to take the defender back to Germany.

Southampton signed the 22-year-old from Bochum in 2022 and he landed in England rated as a top defensive talent.

Last term Bella-Kotchap was on loan at PSV Eindhoven, but had an injury interrupted campaign.