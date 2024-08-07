Spanish side Girona face a battle to keep hold of defender Arnau Martinez as West Ham United have decided they want to sign him.

The Hammers have been hugely active in the transfer window in recent days with Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez all brought in.

Rodriguez arrived at the London Stadium from La Liga and West Ham are again looking to Spain for a reinforcement.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, West Ham have decided they want to sign Girona right-back Martinez.

West Ham have contacted the defender’s agent and told him how highly they rate his client.

Martinez is moving into the final year of his contract at Girona and was in and out of the side last term.

It is suggested that Girona must convince Martinez that he is central to their plans for the future if they are to be able to see off West Ham and keep hold of him.

Martinez has a deep affection for Girona, having come through the youth ranks at the club, but his future could lie in the Premier League.