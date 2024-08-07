Reims have set an asking price for Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Amir Richardson after receiving several offers for the midfielder.

The 22-year-old Moroccan midfielder has emerged as a hot properly going into the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Richardson, who has been in action for Morocco at the Olympic Games, has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League where Everton and Tottenham are interested in signing him.

Everton are also amongst the clubs who have tabled a bid worth €9m for the player but that has not cut the mustard with Reims.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Reims have certain financial expectations from the sale of the midfielder.

The Ligue 1 club want a base fee of €12m plus add-ons before sanctioning Richardson’s departure.

Dutch giants Ajax and the Serie A duo of Roma and Fiorentina have also tabled bids for the 22-year-old midfielder.

However, no club have gone close to matching Reims’ valuation in their pursuit of Richardson this summer.