Talk that Allan Campbell could make the move to Dundee United from Luton Town this summer is wide of the mark, according to journalist Scott Burns.

The Scottish midfielder has been on Luton’s books since the summer of 2021 and has notched up 86 appearances for the Hatters, making eleven goal contributions.

He saw his chances at Kenilworth Road being limited last season due to multiple injury issues, finishing with just 12 top-flight appearances.

Campbell has been linked with a possible move north of the border to Dundee United.

However, Campbell will not be making the move to link up with Jim Goodwin’s men in the Scottish Premiership.

Campbell does not currently want to return to Scottish football and is happy in England.

Dundee United will therefore have to look elsewhere for options in midfield for the challenge that lies ahead.

Campbell started his career at Motherwell but left his childhood club in 2021 to sign for Luton.

He has won one senior cap for Scotland at international level.