Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has not ruled out re-signing Sofyan Amrabat before the end of the transfer window.

The Premier League giants decided against taking up the option to sign the midfielder on a permanent deal this summer after the end of his loan stint last season.

Amrabat struggled at Old Trafford but was instrumental in the FA Cup final win over Manchester City on the last day of the domestic campaign.

Amrabat has been waiting for Manchester United all summer and has rejected all other approaches so far.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Ten Hag is still in favour of the Moroccan returning to Old Trafford this summer.

The Manchester United manager is yet to completely kill the idea of re-signing Amrabat in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United’s search for a midfielder is yet to yield any results with little over three weeks left in the window.

Getting Amrabat back to Old Trafford is a fall-back option if Manchester United fail to secure another defensive midfielder.