German champions Bayer Leverkusen are not worried about Everton and Fulham being linked with one of their defensive targets.

Xabi Alonso’s side won the Bundesliga with ease last term and the Spanish boss is planning to build on that in the new season.

He is at risk of losing key defender Jonathan Tah, who is wanted by Bayern Munich, though the Bavarians want to move on Matthijs de Ligt first.

Leverkusen are planning for needing a new centre-back and they hold an interest in free agent Joel Matip.

The defender is working his way back to fitness after a cruciate ligament injury and departed Liverpool earlier this summer.

Both Everton and Fulham have been credited with interest in Matip, but according to German magazine Kicker, neither are an option for the defender.

A move within the Premier League is not something that Matip is looking at.

Heading to the BayArena would likely suit Matip, however as a free agent he is an attractive target and has a number of options on the table.