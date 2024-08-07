Derby County have an experienced goalkeeper on their radar as well as they push to bring in a new shot-stopper in the ongoing transfer window, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Rams have brought in seven new players since getting promoted to the Championship at the end of last season.

However, Derby boss Paul Warne is pushing for more and is particularly keen to bring in a new goalkeeper.

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom has been heavily linked with a move to Derby, but that move has dragged on.

It has been claimed Derby are looking at a few other options and one of them is an experienced goalkeeper.

Warne is keen to add young talent to his squad but is not against bringing him an experienced option.

The name of the goalkeeper is yet to filter through but Derby are definitely keeping their options open.

The club are pushing to have a new goalkeeper in place soon as they prepare for Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Friday night.