The fee that Hibernian are paying to Fulham, after seeing off a hijack attempt from Hearts, in order to land forward Kieron Bowie has emerged.

Looking to make improvements on their finish outside the top six of the Scottish Premiership, Hibs have been one of the most active Scottish sides in the transfer market.

They have recently concentrated their attention on Fulham’s Scottish forward Bowie and have been working on a deal with the Cottagers.

Hearts made a late attempt to hijack Hibs’ move to sign Bowie, but the Easter Road side have held them off and are set to confirm the signing.

And, according to journalist Patrick McPartlin, Hibernian will be paying a fee in the region of £600,000 for Bowie.

Bowie has spent the last two campaigns with Northampton Town, helping them win promotion from League Two to League One.

He made a total of 44 outings in League One for Northampton last term, proving his durability.

Bowie, who will sign a four-year contract at Easter Road, scored nine times and provided six assists.