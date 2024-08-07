Fenerbahce vice president Acun Ilicali has held a meeting with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, amidst speculation about a possible return to Manchester United.

The Morocco international had a mixed season at Old Trafford where he had gone on loan for the 2023/24 season.

The Premier League giants decided against taking up the option of signing him permanently and he is back in Florence awaiting clarity on his future.

Amrabat has put a return to Old Trafford on the top of his agenda but so far no progress has been made in that direction, despite manager Erik ten Hag being in favour of reuniting with the player.

Now though, a new name has been added to the list of Amrabat’s suitors.

According to Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu, Turkish side Fenerbahce have registered their interest in the player.

The club’s vice president Ilcali has met with the player, to offer him the prospect of signing for them.

Fenerbahce have not yet decided whether to proceed with a move though.

The 27-year-old will be open to the move if an agreement can be reached between Fiorentina and Fenerbahce.