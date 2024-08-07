Hearts did not attempt to hijack fellow Scottish Premiership side Hibernian’s move for Fulham forward Kieron Bowie, according to the Daily Record.

The 21-year-old is set to return to Scotland by permanently ending his association with Premier League side Fulham.

The Cottagers are set to pocket a fee in the region of £600,000 from the sale of Bowie, who they bought from Raith Rovers in 2020.

HIbs had not been the only side trying to wrap up a deal for Bowie, with Wrexham and Barnsley having also tried their luck.

There were also reports about Hearts plotting to hijack Hibs’ move for the forward.

But those claims have now been refuted and Hearts have not been one of the clubs trying to sign Bowie.

Bowie showed his form in the Scottish second tier by scoring ten goals in 39 matches for Raith Rovers.

He spent the last two seasons on loan at Northampton Town and will hope to quickly make an impact at Easter Road.