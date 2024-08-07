Real Sociedad will have no input on whether Martin Zubimendi moves to Liverpool if the Reds are prepared to pay the release clause, a Spanish journalist has insisted.

Liverpool are interested in landing the Spain international and feel he is the perfect profile of player for new boss Arne Slot.

Real Sociedad are opposed to letting Zubimendi go and are desperate to keep him, but the midfielder has a €60m release clause written into his contract.

And in the view of Spanish journalist Kike Marin, that makes the situation very simple.

He thinks that if Liverpool are willing to pay the clause then Real Sociedad have effectively been written out of the equation.

Marin wrote on X: “If, as they say in England, Liverpool is willing to pay Zubimendi’s €60m clause, Martin will be the one to decide.

“That’s all there is to it.”

Zubimendi has resisted approaches from other Premier League clubs so far in order to stay on at Real Sociedad.

It is suggested though he is tempted by Liverpool’s offer and all eyes will be on what the midfielder decides to do.