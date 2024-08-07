Juventus are considering the name of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho again as they push to bring in attackers into their squad this summer.

Sancho’s future at Manchester United has continued to remain under the scanner in the ongoing transfer window.

He has been reintegrated into the Manchester United squad this summer but the club could still move him on before the end of the window this month.

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly held initial talks with Manchester United to discuss the conditions of a potential deal.

According to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), Sancho is again being discussed inside Juventus this summer.

The Serie A giants showed interest in the winger earlier in the window but Manchester United were not interested in a straightforward loan deal.

Juventus are again considering the prospect of trying to sign the Manchester United star this summer.

Erik ten Hag has indicated that Sancho could start the season playing through the middle as a false 9.