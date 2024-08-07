Leeds United could bring in two attackers before the transfer window closes despite having lost just one in the shape of Crysencio Summerville, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Summerville recently completed a move to West Ham United in a big blow for Leeds, who must now replace his goals and assists in the team.

They are currently trying to do a deal with Norwich City for Jonathan Rowe, but the Canaries are reluctant sellers.

Even if Leeds get Rowe though they may not stop there.

The Yorkshire giants could even try to sign two attackers before the window slams shut.

Leeds attacker Willy Gnonto is also a wanted man and if he goes, it is unclear if the club could even be in the market for three more attacking players.

Boss Daniel Farke wants to make sure he has enough goals to fire his way out of the division.

Leeds failed to score in the Championship playoff final last season as Southampton beat them.