Leicester City and West Ham United are still keen on Lens striker Elye Wahi but he is pushing for a move to Marseille this summer.

Wahi has four years left on his contract at Lens but he is ready to move on from the French club in the ongoing transfer window.

A move to the Premier League has been mooted and West Ham and Leicester have their eyes on the attacker.

The two Premier League clubs continue to keep tabs on Wahi but his preference is to stay in France.

According to French radio station RMC, the striker is pushing to move to Marseille in the ongoing transfer window.

The French giants have made a serious play to land the forward but they do not have an agreement in place with Lens.

It has been claimed that Lens rejected a first offer of €20m from Marseille for the striker.

Lens want a deal worth €30m before agreeing to sanction Wahi’s sale in the coming days and weeks.