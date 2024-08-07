Liverpool have concrete interest in Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier, who is being chased by Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Niclas Fullkrug.

The Reds are yet to make a new signing this summer, but are expected to pick up their efforts to back boss Arne Slot in the coming weeks.

New Liverpool boss Slot is looking to bring in a new forward and the Reds have been linked with several options.

Hoffenheim frontman Beier’s name emerged as a potential option and it has been suggested that they are keeping an eye on the player.

Now according to German daily Bild, Liverpool have a concrete interest in the Germany international.

Fellow Premier League club Aston Villa have been linked with him this summer, but Beier has made it clear that he wants to join Borussia Dortmund.

The German giants sold have Fullkrug to West Ham and they are looking to reinvest the money in the Hoffenheim talisman.

Beier also has interest from several other sides, including Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen where he will end up.