Martin Zubimendi is ready to move to Liverpool and will say yes even if they do not agree a deal with Real Sociedad and just trigger his release clause.

The Reds have decided that the Spanish midfielder is the perfect profile of player for new boss Arne Slot.

They are working to sign him from Real Sociedad and have opened talks, while knowing the Spanish side do not want to lose their midfield gem and also understanding he has a €60m release clause.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Zubimendi is in favour of the move to Anfield.

Liverpool are talking to Real Sociedad about a deal, but if no agreement can be reached they will pay his release clause of €60m.

Even if this happens, meaning no agreement with Real Sociedad, Zubimendi would still be open to saying yes to Liverpool and moving to Anfield.

Liverpool are now considering what do on a financial basis.

They could come to an agreement with Real Sociedad to pay a higher amount than the release clause and get favourable payment terms as a result, allowing them to pay the fee off over instalments.

Also under consideration though is simply paying the €60m clause to sign Zubimendi.

Liverpool have taken a big step though as the midfielder would like the move.