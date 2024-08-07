Manchester United have made a tentative approach to Barcelona to enquire about the possibility of signing Frenkie de Jong this summer, according to Manchester World.

In the summer of 2022, Manchester United had a deal in place with Barcelona to sign him but the Dutchman declined the move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s interest in the midfielder has never really subsided but they have not made another concrete approach to sign him.

The club are again looking for midfielders this summer and De Jong has again returned to the forefront of their thinking.

It has been claimed that Manchester United have touched base with Barcelona to put in a tentative enquiry for De Jong.

Manchester United would be willing to do a deal around the £30m to £40m mark if he becomes available this summer.

It is unclear whether Barcelona are willing to sell the Dutch midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Hansi Flick is said to be keen on keeping him and there are no assurances that De Jong wants the move.

Erik ten Hag is still of the opinion that his former Ajax star would be a perfect signing for Manchester United’s midfield.