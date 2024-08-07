Newcastle United have yet to make a firm decision over the transfer status of one of their squad, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Eddie Howe’s side are pushing ahead with a swoop to bring in Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in what would be a real transfer coup.

Players are still expected to depart St James’ Park as Newcastle look to make sure the books are balanced by the end of the window.

Defender Kieran Trippier has been linked with a possible move away from Newcastle and is now on the radar of West Ham.

Trippier has also been of interest to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, Newcastle have taken no decision on the defender’s transfer status yet.

The Magpies are aware that Trippier is inside the final year of his contract at the club, but could choose to keep hold of him.

In those circumstances, Trippier would be able to speak to clubs about a move from January, while he could also then sign a pre-contractual agreement with a foreign side.