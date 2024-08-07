Nottingham Forest are accelerating their efforts to land a left-back and are prepared to offer him in a week what he earns in a month at his current club.

Forest manager Nuno is interested in adding another left-back to his squad as the new Premier League season looms.

The City Ground outfit are now stepping up their hunt to bring in a left-back and are accelerating their efforts on one particular front.

Brest left-back Bradley Locko is the player that Nottingham Forest want and they are now pushing forward with a swoop, according to French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter.

The move is a hugely tempting one financially for Locko.

Nottingham Forest are offering to pay Locko during a week what it takes him a month to earn at Brest.

Locko, 22, made 33 appearances in Ligue 1 over the course of last term for Brest and chipped in with three assists.

Nottingham Forest believe that the Frenchman could adapt to the demands of the Premier League and will hope to get a deal done for him soon.

If Locko did stay at Brest, he would have Champions League football on the agenda in the new season as they finished third last term.