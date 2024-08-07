Aston Villa now want to keep hold of a player they have held talks about selling this summer.

Unai Emery has been working hard on reshaping his squad for the new season, with the Spaniard knowing the demands of Champions League football will test his strength in depth.

There has been business both in and out of Villa Park, which is expected to continue as Emery fine-tunes his unit.

It has looked that striker Jhon Duran would be heading out of the exit door and Aston Villa have held extensive talks with West Ham.

Duran has been desperate to join the Hammers and though Villa asked for too high a fee, the player has still been holding out hope of the move and has asked his advisors to make it happen.

However, on the part of the club his transfer status has changed, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, as Aston Villa have U-turned.

‘Now the club’, it is claimed ‘want to keep him’ and have handed him the number 9 shirt as a token of their belief in his talents.

It is unclear whether Duran is satisfied to stay at Villa Park into next season.

Duran got just 462 minutes of Premier League football under Emery last season, though he was still able to find the back of the net five times.

He may want game time guarantees in addition to the number 9.