Rangers boss Philippe Clement urged the Gers fans to make so much noise next week at Hampden Park against Dynamo Kyiv that the roof comes off the stadium.

The Glasgow outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Dynamo Kyiv last night in Lublin in the Champions League qualifiers.

Cyriel Dessers’ injury-time goal handed the Scottish giants a massive confidence boost before facing Dynamo Kyiv again next week in Scotland.

The Gers will play the second leg at Hampden Park and Clement stressed that his side will need the fans behind them to get over the line.

He encouraged the Rangers’ fans to make so much noise when the Gers host the Ukrainian outfit on 13th August that the roof comes off at Hampden Park.

“It is a really important result and I hope that the fans go behind the players so hard that next week they can make so much noise to push us over, to qualify”, Clement said on Rangers TV.

“And that they can make so much noise that the roof comes off Hampden Park instead of Ibrox now.”

Clement knows that reaching the Champions League league stage would hand Rangers a big financial boost and extra spending power in the transfer market.